Oakland police seek missing 18-year-old woman

Police in Oakland seek the public's help finding an 18-year-old woman from Marysville who may be a victim of human sex trafficking.

Police said Carmen Miller was last heard from late Saturday by her family, who told police she has mild autism and Asperger's syndrome and that she may be staying in the area of MacArthur Boulevard in a hotel, possibly the victim of human sex trafficking.

Miller is described as white, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, about 130 pounds with brown/red hair and green eyes.

Police urge anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.