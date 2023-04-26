Oakland police swarm downtown following morning death

Oakland police officers swarmed the downtown area early Wednesday morning after a person sustained some type of injuries and was declared dead, police said.

It wasn't made clear how the person died.

But police said they were called out about 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 10th Street.

Oakland Fire Department and paramedic personnel arrived on scene to provide medical attention, but it was too late.

Dozens of officers were seen at the site, and they had put up crime scene in the area.

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3821.

Bystanders look on after a person died of injuries in Oakland. April 26, 2023

10th and Harrison streets in Oakland.

