Oakland restaurant owner robbed at gunpoint outside eatery, video shows

An Oakland restaurant owner was robbed right outside his eatery in the Fruitvale neighborhood.

The owner of La Perla Puerto Rican Cuisine told KTVU he was talking to two friends outside his restaurant near Fruitvale Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard when three armed robbers walked up.

Surveillance video captured the incident and shows the victims chatting in a parking lot when the suspects appear wearing dark-colored clothing and their guns drawn.

The owner said the suspects made off some cash, a gun, and a gold necklace.

"It’s frustrating to deal with all this crime, that it comes to your back door," the man said.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating the case.