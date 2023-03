Oakland Roots SC games: How to watch on KTVU Plus

The Oakland Roots Sports Club is back for another season in the USL Championship and KTVU Plus is bringing the action to your television once again.

The Roots' season opener starts on Sunday, March 19. All the soccer team's away games will be broadcasted live on KTVU Plus.

In all, there will be 16 regular-season games aired on KTVU Plus.

The team's home pitch is at Laney College. Ticket information is available here.

The Roots schedule is below. Away games, which you can watch on KTVU Plus, are marked in bold.

KTVU Plus will broadcast every Oakland Roots road game during the 2023 USL Championship season.

Oakland Roots SC 2023 schedule

Sunday, March 19, 5 p.m.

Against Rio Grande Valley Toros

Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m.

Against Memphis 901 FC

Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m.

Against New Mexico United

Saturday, April 8, 4 p.m.

Against Indy Eleven

Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m.

Against Hartford Athletic

Sunday, April 23, 1 p.m.

Against Loudoun United FC

Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m.

Against Miami FC

Saturday, May 6, 4:30 p.m.

Against Birmingham Legion FC

Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m.

Against Orange County SC

Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m.

Against Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m.

Against San Diego Loyal SC

Friday, June 2, 6 p.m.

Against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Saturday, June 10, 7:30 p.m.

Against the Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday, June 17, 7 p.m.

Against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m.

Against Phoenix Rising FC

Wednesday, June 28, 7 p.m.

Against Rio Grande Valley Toros

Saturday, July 8, 4:30 p.m.

Against Tampa Bay Rowdies

Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m.

Against Monterey Bay FC



Saturday, July 22, 6:30 p.m.

Against El Paso Locomotive FC

Wednesday, July 26, 7 p.m.

Against Las Vegas Lights FC

Saturday, July 29, 7 p.m.

Against Detroit City FC

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 4:30 p.m.

Against Charleston Battery

Saturday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

Against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m.

Against New Mexico United

Saturday, Aug. 26, 4:30 p.m.

Against Louisville City FC

Saturday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.

Against Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Against Las Vegas Lights FC

Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.

Against FC Tulsa

Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.

Against Monterey Bay FC

Saturday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

Against San Antonio FC

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.

Against Orange County SC



Saturday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

Against San Diego Loyal

Saturday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Against El Paso Locomotive FC