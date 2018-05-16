All about KTVU Plus

article

KTVU Plus is KTVU's second station, which launched in the spring of 2016.

KTVU Plus gives viewers more of our award-winning KTVU newscasts. And if, for whatever reason, programming is pre-empted on KTVU-TV (such as sports coverage) viewers will have one place to find the programming they are looking for by watching KTVU Plus.

KTVU Plus carries four hours of local news each day. Newscasts start at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. - giving viewers more options to find out what's happening in their community and the Bay Area.

At 2 p.m., you can see FOX Weather to get the latest in national weather headlines.

KTVU Plus also airs award-winning shows including "Big Bang Theory", "Modern Family" "Schitt's Creek,"and "Seinfeld" in primetime on KTVU Plus.

Beginning in 2022, KTVU Plus became the official station to watch the Oakland Roots soccer games when the team is on the road.

See where to find KTVU Plus in the graphic above. Or you can watch our livestream here 24-7.

Learn more about the history of KTVU here.

And if you have a story idea email newstips@fox.com.