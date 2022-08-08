Another violent weekend in Oakland, police chief says

Oakland was rocked by yet another violent weekend, which included homicides, shootings, and robberies, the city's police chief said Monday.

Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference on Monday that four homicides have occurred since Friday, two of which happened in East Oakland.

Armstrong said there was also an attempted homicide, and the victim in that incident is in grave condition with "non-livable injuries."

While officers were responding to one of the shooting incidents in downtown Oakland on Saturday in the 1400 block of Webster Street, officers heard gunshots two blocks over in the 1700 block of Broadway.

Resources were diverted to that scene where officers located three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them died from their injuries.

Officers also tried to quell illegal sideshow activity that popped up around the city, some of which involved ATVs and dirt bikes.

Armstrong said sideshow enforcement officers were redirected to a large group of ATVs and dirt bikes that were riding around Lake Merritt.

"This has been an ongoing issue where these ATVs have come into the Lake Merritt area. It has destroyed the Lake Merritt park and caused havoc around the lake. We seek out to do enforcement of the area, but it was far too many ATVs and bicyclists for us to take action."

Oakland police are also investigating the burglary of a cannabis business early Saturday morning.

Alan Sorrentino, the owner of Craft Cannabis, said the intruders made off with $100,000 in stolen products.

Sorrentino said he showed up to the shop after his alarm company notified him of the burglary.

When he arrived, he said one of the thieves brandished a gun at him.