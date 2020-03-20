Oakland sets up relief fund for first responders, renters, businesses affected by COVID-19 outbreak

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and donors on Friday morning announced a COVID-19 Relief Fund for vulnerable residents and first responders.

The fund has seed donations of more than $2.5 million so far and residents are still able to contribute.

The mayor said $300,000 will go toward testing first responders and those on the frontlines.

For Oakland residents who fear they'll lose their homes as the pandemic looms on, $200,000 has been designated to the organization Keep Oakland Housed, which offers financial help to residents on the brink of eviction.

Schaaf said $250,000 of the fund is to help sustain small businesses feeling economic blowback during the outbreak.

The city is also working to have more public accessible coronavirus testing sites, like drive-thru testing.