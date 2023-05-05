Oakland teachers won't be in classrooms again during 2nd day of strike

Teachers will not be in the classroom in Oakland public schools again on Friday as their strike resumes over broken down negotiations.

The state superintendent of schools has offered to step in and help mediate and agreement between both sides.

But for now, Oakland Unified School District officials and the teachers union are at an impasse.

Earlier this week, the district offered all 3,000 teachers a pay increase of anywhere from 13 to 23 percent - depending on their years of experience.

But the union says they want the district to give them a formal written proposal on that issue - and other things they've asked for - on what they're calling their "Common Goods" list.

The list includes things like:

Equipment improvements

Climate controlled classrooms

Reparations for Black students

Restrict school closures

Convert unused schools to homeless shelters

But Supt. Kyla Johnson-Trammell while she supports the ideas philosophically, says they can't all be carried out in reality.

"As a district, we simply can't do everything," she said. "We need to remain focused on prioritizing our primary focus, which is teacher compensation and student well-being."

There were plenty of honks of support among parents and community members, driving by the picket lines.

But other parents are worried about yet another disruption to their childrens' education.

"I'm frustrated with the whole situation," Shakira More said. "My concern is that the kids aren't going ot be able to graduate. How are they going to pass? What's the plan, with just 20 days of school?"

The school year is supposed to end on May 25.

There's no telling how long this strike will go on.

The last teacher strike in 2019 lasted seven days.