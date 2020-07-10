Oakland Unified School District presents reopening plan

Officials from Oakland Unified School District are expected to release details of what the coming school year will look like for students, teachers and parents.

A leaked document called "Strong Start for Every Student" says teachers will return on August 5 so that classes may begin on August 10. Instruction will begin online for the first two weeks with parents and students.

Those sessions will outline to parents and students what is to be taught and learned. A month in, and still online, instruction will be with several students in small groups.

Public schools in Oakland and across California stopped holding classes in-person months before the 2019-2020 school year came to a close because of the coronavirus outbreak.