Oakland's Zendaya receives her first Emmy nomination

Oakland's own Zendaya received her first-ever Emmy nomination on Tuesday, being named among the six top performers in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Zendaya, seen here attending the 2019 Emmy Awards, received her first-ever Emmy nomination on July 28, 2020, in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The 23-year-old singer, actress earned the honor for her role in the HBO's series "Euphoria,” in which she plays a teen drug addict.

After the announcement, Zendaya received a big congratulations on Euphoria's Twitter account expressing that it was "beyond proud" of the actress.

Zendaya was nominated alongside Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; and Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve.”

The Bay Area was well-represented in the 2020 Emmy nominations. Oakland-born Mahershala Ali was nominated in the category of Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. The two-time Oscar winner earned the spot for his role in the Hulu sit-com, "Ramy."

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released its list of nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards in a live-stream event on Tuesday.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. “Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season. We are honored to be recognizing so many of the talented programs, producers, directors and craftspeople behind the remarkable storytelling that has brought us together while we remain apart.”

HBO’s Watchmen took the top spot for program nominations with 26, followed by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), Ozark (18), Succession (18), The Mandalorian (15), Schitt's Creek (15), Saturday Night Live (15) and The Crown (13).

Netflix led the total number of nominations with 160. HBO followed with 107.

Here's a look at the nominations in the other top categories:

Comedy Series: “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; “Dead to Me”; “The Good Place”; “Insecure”; “The Kominsky Method”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Schitt’s Creek”; “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”; Ted Danson, “The Good Place”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy.”

Actress, Comedy Series: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”; Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”; Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”; Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”; D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”; Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”; Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”; William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”; Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Drama Series: “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “Killing Eve”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “The Mandalorian”; “Ozark”; “Stranger Things”; “Succession.”

Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Steve Carell, “The Morning Show.”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”; Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”; Nicholas Braun, “Succession”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Thandie Newton, “Westworld”; Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”; Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Limited Series: “Little Fires Everywhere”; “Mrs. America”; “Unbelievable”; ”Unorthodox”; “Watchmen.”

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”; Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”; Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”; Paul Mescal, “Normal People”; Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”; Jean Smart, “Watchmen”; Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”; Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”; Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”; Holland Taylor, “Hollywood.”

Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”; Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”; Martin Short, “The Morning Show”; Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”; James Cromwell, “Succession”; Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us.”

Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Cicely Tyson, “How To Get Away With Murder”; Laverne Cox, “Orange Is The New Black”; Harriet Walter, “Succession”; Cherry Jones, “Succession”; Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us.”

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Fred Willard, “Modern Family”; Dev Patel, “Modern Love”; Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live”; Eddie Murphy “Saturday Night Live”; Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live.”

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”; Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”; Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Bette Midler, “The Politician”; Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live.”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”; Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”; Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”; Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”; Louis Gossett Jr.,” Watchmen.”

Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Regina King, “Watchmen”; Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”; Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”; Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”; Octavia Spencer, “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.”

Variety Talk Series: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Television Movie: “American Son”; “Bad Education”; “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”; “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”; “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend.”

Reality-Competition Program: “The Masked Singer”; “Nailed It!”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Top Chef”; “The Voice.”

Structured Reality Program: “Antiques Roadshow”; “Love Is Blind”; “Queer Eye”; “Shark Tank”; “A Very Brady Renovation.”

Unstructured Reality Program: “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night”; “Cheer”; “Kevin Hart: Don’t F(asterisk)(asterisk)k This Up”; RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!”; “We’re Here.”

Variety Sketch Series: “A Black Lady Sketch Show”; “Drunk History”; “Saturday Night Live.

For a look at the complete list of nominations click here. The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and scheduled to be broadcast on Sept. 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this story, which was reported from Oakland, Calif.