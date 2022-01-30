Oakley woman's disappearance deemed 'suspicious' by police

Police in the East Bay are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who they say is missing under suspicious circumstances.

Oakley police said 24 year-old Alixis Gabe was reported missing on Thursday.

She is described as an Asian female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds.

Gabe was last seen wearing a white tank top, silver and black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and green and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Oakley police.