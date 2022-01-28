3 suspects arrested in San Francisco New Year's Eve homicide

San Francisco police said officers arrested three teenagers for allegedly killing a 24-year-old during a New Year's Eve robbery.

The suspects, a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds, were arrested Thursday across the Bay in Richmond, San Francisco police said.

Police say that the trio shot Takota Smith, an Oregon resident, in the Richmond neighborhood while stealing his 3-month old puppy Azula and his vehicle.

Officers found the dog and vehicle while carrying out searches at two locations in Richmond, police said. The searches also allegedly turned up guns.

The teens, whose names have not been released because of their ages, were placed in a juvenile jail on charges of murder, robbery, and conspiracy.