Olympic tickets for non-LA residents now available

The Brief Registered fans outside of Southern California began accessing ticket windows this week for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. High-demand events like the Opening Ceremony are seeing prices exceed $5,000, though more tickets are expected to be released in the coming months. Although organizers promised tickets as low as $28, many fans are finding limited availability and significantly higher prices due to dynamic pricing models.



Olympic fans across the world are beginning the high-stakes process of securing seats for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Non-LA purchases

What you can do:

Starting this week, sports fans outside of Southern California who registered in advance received specific time slots to purchase tickets for their preferred sporting events.

The journey to the 2028 Games has been long for many supporters, with the registration process beginning months ago.

Difficult buying experience

Dig deeper:

However, the actual buying experience has proven difficult for some.

While officials previously messaged that tickets would be available for as little as $28, many fans logged in only to find those entry-level seats already exhausted.

"When you sign up in the beginning, it asks you what you’re interested in seeing," said Sherilyn, a fan from Benicia who expressed interest in basketball. Regarding her budget, she noted the broad range of expectations: "It says it could be $28 to $500, so we’ll see."

The ticket platform utilizes dynamic pricing, a system where costs fluctuate based on real-time demand.

This has led to steep prices for marquee events.

Steep prices

By the numbers:

Tickets for the Opening Ceremony, consistently one of the most requested sessions of any Olympiad, were priced at more than $5,000 for some buyers this week.

Organizers say that while certain allocations are currently unavailable, more tickets will be released in the coming months.

For those who did not register for the current buying window, there are still opportunities to attend. Fans can register on Thursday for future sales windows, and Ticketmaster will eventually offer a platform for verified resales.