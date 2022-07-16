One person dead, another injured following Vallejo homeless encampment shooting

Vallejo Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a homeless encampment that left a 57-year-old man dead and injured a 46-year-old woman.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2400 block of Sacramento Street.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female victim is being treated for injuries.

Police did not release any information about a possible motive or suspects. They are asking anyone with information to contact detective Stephanie McDonough at 707-648-5425 or Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430.