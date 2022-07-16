Alexis Gabe murder: new search called for iPhone

The family of a missing Oakley woman who's presumed dead, conducted a new search on Saturday.

Alexis Gabe was last seen in January and investigators believe her ex-boyfriend killed her, but her body has never been found.

Authorities located her iPhone 11 screen protector in some bushes weeks ago, and it allegedly had the DNA of the ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones, on it.

The volunteers gathered in the area where the screen protector was found, hoping to find new evidence, including her phone.

Last week police released a handwritten note allegedly written by Jones, giving directions of where to bury her body.

Amador County Search and Rescue and hundreds of volunteers have searched an area 60 miles east of Sacramento, where the handwritten directions end, but they have not found Gabe.

Jones was killed in a confrontation with police in Washington last month.

"It has been the hardest 5 and a half months of our lives. We never thought we would be in this situation," said Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’s father.