One person killed in Hwy I-580 crash

At least one person has died following a solo-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 just east of Castro Valley early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 1:24 a.m. just east of Eden Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. They weren't immediately identified.

A security guard who was in the area saw the accident and said he called police for help, but it was too late.

KTVU contributed to this report.