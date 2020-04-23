One person killed in Hwy I-580 crash
article
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - At least one person has died following a solo-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 just east of Castro Valley early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 1:24 a.m. just east of Eden Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. They weren't immediately identified.
A security guard who was in the area saw the accident and said he called police for help, but it was too late.
KTVU contributed to this report.