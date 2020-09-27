One person killed, two others injured by large branch falling from Burlingame tree

article

One person was killed and two others seriously injured Saturday when a large tree limb broke off from a tree in Washington Park in Burlingame, according to a message posted on the Burlingame City Hall Facebook page.

The person killed, a San Mateo resident, was hit by the 60-foot tree limb while picnicking at the park, off of Burlingame and Carolan Avenues east of downtown.

Two other people remained hospitalized Sunday afternoon with "significant" injuries after being struck by the same limb, said city officials, who asked the public to avoid Carolan Avenue near the park while police investigate.

A Burlingame police dispatcher said early Sunday evening that no other information about the fallen tree limb or the victims was immediately available beyond what is on the Facebook post.