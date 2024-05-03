San Francisco wants to bring entertainment zone to Financial District

San Francisco Mayor London Breed hopes to create a new hotspot in the middle of the Financial District.

Breed has proposed legislation to turn a section of Front Street between Sacramento and California streets into the city's first entertainment zone.

"We want to put a smile filled with joy on the faces of San Franciscans and people who live and work here overall," said Breed.

The zone would allow bars and restaurants to sell alcohol during outdoor events.

Duncan Ley reopened Harrington's Bar and Grill just before St. Patrick's Day after it had been closed for about four years. He said while business is average during the midweek, it falls off dramatically over the weekends.

He said an entertainment zone would help.

"The opportunity to activate a street like this so easily and then to have people spill out onto the street and then back in and just create this free flow of energy and entertainment seems, is really exciting as a business owner, right," said Ley.

The mayor said her legislation is part of her plan to revitalize the downtown.

"My 30 by 30 plan is to bring 30,000 residents and students to downtown by 2030 and some excitement of residents, businesses and restaurants, but fun has to be a part of the mix and what is more fun than creating an entertainment zone," said Breed.

Sen. Scott Wiener authored SB76, allowing San Francisco to create the entertainment zone and says it won't mean a non-stop Mardi Gras.

"I saw a headline this morning about Bourbon Street and yes, New Orleans is a lot of fun," said Sen. Wiener. "Nashville's a lot of fun. But, there are a bunch of states that have done this. Michigan, Ohio, I believe New Jersey."

Some visitors think it's a great idea.

"The city has quieted down, a lot of people are moving out to the South Bay, so if this is something to keep the younger generation and make it like a fun place that would be a good idea," said Sharon Chen.

But, not everyone is so sure it will work.

"It is definitely interesting," said Phil Van Houten. "They need to do something down here. It's been pretty dead. I'm not sure how many people are going to make it all the way down here; it's kind of pretty far from all the other entertainment in the city."

As of now, San Francisco is the only California city that can host an entertainment zone. But Wiener is working on legislation to change that so that would allow other cities to do the same.