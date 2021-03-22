Oral argument set in lawsuit over Newsom's use of executive power

A California appeals court has scheduled an oral argument in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom's abuse of emergency powers during the COVID pandemic.

The lawsuit accuses Newsom of overstepping his authorities, including when he ordered mail-in ballots be sent to every registered voter in the state last fall.

Republican lawmakers James Gallagher of Yuba City and Kevin Kiley of Rocklin, argue the order was unconstitutional since only the Legislature can make or change state law.

In November, a state superior court judge issued an injunction against the governor for "future" use of state emergency powers.

The appeals court hearing is set for April 20 in Sacramento.