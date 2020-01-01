Oscar Grant vigil at Fruitvale BART station set to begin at noon

article

A vigil is planned for Wednesday at the Fruitvale BART station to mark the 11th anniversary of the fatal shooting of Oscar Grant III by a BART police officer.

The noon rally at the station at 3401 E. 12th St. will celebrate the life of Grant, who was fatally shot by former BART police Officer Johannes Mehserle on New Year's Day in 2009.

It is being organized by the Oscar Grant Foundation, which is headed by Grant's mother, the Rev. Wanda Johnson.

A mural of Grant was unveiled at the Fruitvale BART station in June and a previously unnamed street next to the station has been renamed Oscar Grant III Way.

Mehserle was charged with murder and a jury eventually convicted him of involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to two years in prison.