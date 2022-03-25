List: Oscar 2022 winners

On Sunday Hollywood celebrated the 94th Academy Awards.

After last year’s scaled back ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station, this year the Oscars are returning to the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood with three hosts, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, to emcee the proceedings.

Below is a list of the winners:

The Oscar for best supporting actress has gone to Ariana DeBose for "West Side Story."

The Oscar for sound has gone to "Dune," with Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett.

The Oscar for cinematography has gone to Greig Fraser for "Dune."

The Oscar for visual effects has gone to Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer for "Dune."

The Oscar for animated feature has gone to Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer for "Encanto."

The Oscar for best supporting actor has gone to Troy Kotsur for "CODA."

RELATED: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock after Jada Pinkett-Smith joke

The Oscar for International Film has gone to "Drive My Car," from Japan.

The Oscar for costume design has gone to Jenny Beavan for "Cruella."

The Oscar for best original screenplay has gone to Kenneth Branagh for "Belfast."

The Oscar for best adapted screenplay has gone to Sian Heder for "CODA."

The Oscar for best documentary feature has gone to "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein.

The Oscar for best original song has gone to the brother and sister team of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for "No Time To Die," from the James Bond film of the same name.

The Oscar for best director has gone to Jane Campion for "The Power of the Dog."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Oscar for best actor has gone to Will Smith for "King Richard."

The Oscar for best actress has gone to Jessica Chastain for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

The Oscar for best picture has gone to "CODA.''

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



