OUSD enrollment down for 5th year in a row

The Oakland Unified School District says enrollment is down again for the fifth year in a row.

On Wednesday, the district says its enrollment count over the first few weeks of the school year is down from last year but still higher than expected, The Oaklandside reported.

The 20-day enrollment count for the 2022-23 year showed a student count of 33,762 compared to 34,428 last year.

The district is worried about the decline in state funding that comes with a drop in enrollment.

The district has already approved a plan to close seven schools due to low enrollment and a multi-million dollar budget deficit.

The closures have been very contentious, with some community members taking over Parker Elementary, which was slated for closure.

Some people living in Oakland say they fear the enrollment numbers will decline even further if the district closes more schools.

