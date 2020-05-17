Overnight closures scheduled for this week for Highway 101 Alemany deck project

article

Caltrans has scheduled lane and full closures are scheduled starting Monday for barrier construction as part of the U.S. Highway 101 Alemany Deck replacement project.

The highway will be reduced to one lane in both the northbound and southbound directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting.

The southbound lanes of the highway will be completely closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with traffic detoured onto Interstate Highway 280.

Drivers are also reminded that lane closures on southbound 101 north of Alemany between Vermont Street and Cesar Chavez also remain in effect.

The California Highway Patrol will have units to direct motorists during the closures and detours and speeds through the work area should be reduced to 35 mph.

Details about the project are available online.