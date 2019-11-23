Overnight lane closures this weekend on Bay Bridge

There will be some overnight lane closures this weekend on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in both directions to allow for scheduled maintenance, according to Caltrans.

Three of five lanes in both directions will be closed from 11 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

On Sunday evening starting at 11:45 p.m., two lanes in the eastbound direction will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

In the westbound direction, two lanes will close between 9 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.

At least two lanes in each direction will be open at all times during the maintenance project, according to Caltrans.