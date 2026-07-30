Overnight parking at Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach now banned

The Brief City officials in Pacifica will now close the parking lots at Linda Mar Beach overnight after receiving approval from state coastal regulators. Under the new restrictions, the two parking lots will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The move comes as residents, visitors, and surfers report that the lots have been taken over by people living in RVs.



City officials in Pacifica will now close the parking lots at Linda Mar Beach overnight after receiving approval from state coastal regulators.

Overnight parking

What we know:

The California Coastal Commission granted the city a temporary permit authorizing the overnight closures as of Wednesday.

Under the new restrictions, the two parking lots will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Why you should care:

The move comes as residents, visitors, and surfers report that the lots have been taken over by people living in RVs.

City officials cited growing concerns over unsanitary conditions and potential vandalism in the area as key drivers for the decision.

The initial closure period is for 90 days, the city said, though it is working on making the overnight closures permanent.