Overnight tree removal work to close Highway 101 lanes in Petaluma for 8 weeks

Overnight tree removal work will close lanes of U.S. Highway 101 between Lakeville Street/Highway 116 and Corona Road in Petaluma for eight weeks starting Monday.

Northbound closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Southbound closures are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

During work the right lane will be closed along with adjacent on-and off-ramps to provide safe working room for work crews.

The work is being done as part of the Marin-Sonoma Narrows (MSN) project to add carpool lanes between Windsor and Novato on Highway 101.

The $78.8 million project will add a carpool lane in each direction, construct a new bridge over the SMART corridor railroad tracks, and add soundwalls.

Construction began in last October and is scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

