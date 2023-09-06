Overturned truck closes I-780 in Benicia

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Westbound I-780 in Benicia was closed after a big rig overturned on Sept. 6, 2023.

Westbound I-780 is shut in Benicia because a tanker truck overturned and is leaking a possibly hazardous material across the freeway, the Benicia Police Department said Wednesday.

A slick dark liquid, identified as liquid asphalt, was covering both westbound lanes near East 2nd Street.

A Jaguar was also involved in the crash, officials said.

Police have asked the Solano County Hazmat team to investigate. Emergency crews will be there all day, according to police.

The truck was flipped on its side and was crashed in bushes along the side of the highway. The driver had minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It's unclear what caused the crash.