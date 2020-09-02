Pacifica beaches, parkings lots to close over Labor Day holiday weekend

article

All beaches and beach parking lots in Pacifica will be closed for the Labor Day holiday weekend, from Saturday through Tuesday, due to concerns about overcrowding during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced.

Closures will include Pacifica State Beach (Linda Mar Beach) and north and south parking lots; Crespi parking lot in front of the Pacifica Community Center; Rockaway Beach and north and south parking lots; Sharp Park Beach; and Esplanade Beach and Fisherman's Lot in the 800 block of Palmetto Avenue.

Remaining open for recreation will be the Coastal Trail, Mori Point hiking trails, Beach Boulevard Promenade, and Pacifica Pier, where visitors are expected to observe measures such as wearing a mask and physically distancing six feet apart.

"Labor Day weekend, as an end of summer holiday, is expected to draw large crowds", Pacifica Mayor Deirdre Martin said in a statement. "With the continuing health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, the city is taking the necessary measures to promote the health and safety of our community."

The city noted in a news release that "Closing beach parking without closing beaches creates impacts on Pacifica neighborhoods near the beaches as crowds attempt to park in residential neighborhoods and beaches still become overcrowded. Therefore, for health and safety during this increasing coronavirus pandemic, beach closures are warranted."