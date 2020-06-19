Pacifica police seek man who attempted to burglarize ATM machine

article

Police in Pacifica are seeking a man who tried to burglarize an ATM machine early Wednesday morning, but was unsuccessful.

Officers first learned of the attempted burglary around 1:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank located in the Linda Mar Shopping Center at state Highway 1 and Linda Mar Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found the ATM machine had been damaged in an effort to move it, but the man was unable to retrieve cash from the machine.

Police were able to get surveillance video from the bank, which captured images of the suspect. Police have released the images in hopes someone from the public can help identify him.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.