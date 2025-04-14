Expand / Collapse search

Palo Alto woman faces hate crime charges after alleged racial attack

By
Published  April 14, 2025 5:47pm PDT
Palo Alto
KTVU FOX 2
article

 Lisa Madden, 50, of Palo Alto was arrested for allegedly spitting on a man and hurling a racial epithet. 

PALO ALTO, Calif. - A Palo Alto woman faces hate crime and battery charges after allegedly spitting on a man and yelling racial epithets, police said.

Alleged racial attack

What we know:

The incident occurred Saturday around 6 p.m. at Lytton Plaza on University Avenue, where police responded to a report of a fight.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 60s who had been attacked.

Featured

Hacked crosswalk buttons play spoofed voices of tech billionaires
article

Hacked crosswalk buttons play spoofed voices of tech billionaires

 

Authorities said the victim was sitting in the plaza when he was approached by a woman who, without provocation, spit on him while shouting a racial epithet directed at Black people.

The man left the plaza as the suspect continued yelling.

Officers located the suspect, 50-year-old Lisa Madden, and arrested her on charges of battery and a hate crime.

Authorities said Madden continued to hurl racial epithets at the victim even in the presence of officers.

The Source: The Palo Alto Police Department

Palo AltoCrime and Public Safety