Palo Alto massage therapist arrested for alleged sexual assault

A massage therapist in Palo Alto was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a client, according to police.

The Palo Alto Police Department said on April 17, a woman in her 20s reported that she had been sexually assaulted by her masseur at LaBelle Day Spa & Salon at 855 El Camino Real.

Authorities said the suspect alleged sexually assaulted the woman during a massage appointment. The woman did not sustain any physical injuries, police said.

Authorities identified the suspect as 58-year-old Cesar Eduardo Castro Moreno.

He was arrested at his home in Gilroy and booked on one count of forcible oral copulation.

Police are not aware of any additional victims.