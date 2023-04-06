Massage therapist arrested for alleged sexual assault

A San Jose massage therapist was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two of his clients, police said Thursday.

A woman told San Jose police in July that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by her massage therapist, 73-year-old Antonio Zacariz, who has performed massages at his home since 2015.

During an investigation, police said they identified another woman who said she was sexually assaulted by Zacariz.

San Jose police arrested the man at his home without incident on March 7.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to contact the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102.