Palo Alto police arrest man who exposed himself to a 4-year-old

article

Police in Palo Alto arrested a man on Friday after A witness told police than A man exposed himself while talking to a 4-year-old child.

Police say they got a call from a man in his forties who was at El Camino Park with his son on Friday afternoon.

The man told police he left his son to get water for their dog when he noticed his son had walked over to a table and was talking to an unknown adult male. The man said he noticed the suspect was exposed and was touching himself while talking to the boy.

The man say he started yelling at the suspect prompting him to run away through the park.

Palo Alto police located the suspect, 59-year-old Rupert Richard Taylor-Fox of Menlo Park, and detained him as he was riding away on a bike in the 100 block of Alma St. . Police say while arresting the man they noted his pants were not buttoned and his zipper was down.

SEE ALSO: Santa Rosa parents charged with murder after toddler's fentanyl death

Officials say after investigating further they found that the suspect had engaged the boy in conversation.

Taylor-Fox was arrested for indecent exposure and annoying a child. Police say they are not aware of any other cases similar to this involving Fox-Taylor.