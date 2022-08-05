DA files murder charges vs. Santa Rosa parents after toddler's fentanyl death

The Sonoma County District Attorney has charged two parents with the death of their 15-month-old daughter, who died of a fentanyl overdose in May.

Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, were charged on Thursday with murder and child cruelty stemming from the death of their daughter, Charlotte.

In May, officers found the body of the lifeless little girl in her apartment complex. Police said the home was filled with signs of fentanyl use, including 2.5 to 3 grams of fentanyl, both packaged and unpackaged, as well as fentanyl paraphernalia.

At the time of the parents' arrest, Charlotte's grandmother told KTVU it was "still way too painful" to discuss the girl's death but said, "We definitely need to bring awareness."

This case bears similarities to the fentanyl-related deaths in Santa Rosa of a father and his 13-month-old son in 2019. Several people were convicted by federal prosecutors in that case.