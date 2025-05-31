Palo Alto police investigating interrupted home burglary

article

The Brief The attempted burglary occurred Friday night in the 2300 block of Carmel Drive The suspects fled when they noticed the home was occupied. An investigation into the attempted burglary is ongoing.



Palo Alto police on Saturday were investigating an attempted burglary that occurred at a house while the residents were home.

The Palo Alto Police Department responded about 9 p.m. on Friday to the home in the 2300 block of Carmel Drive, near Greer Park, on reports of a burglary that just occurred, according to a department statement.

What we know:

At the house, police learned from the residents that they were inside their home in separate rooms when they both heard unfamiliar voices talking in a hallway.

One of the residents said they saw the door to their room begin to open and a male suspect in a mask started to enter. However, the suspect fled the house when they noticed the room was occupied.

The other resident told police that they went to investigate the noises and saw a flashlight beam in a hallway and an unknown person leaving the house.

Police investigated the home and found that the suspects had gained entry by smashing a rear sliding glass door. However, nothing was determined to have been stolen from the home.

What we don't know:

The PAPD also reviewed security footage from the area and found that "an unknown number of suspects" both arrived at the scene and fled in a sedan. No description of the suspects or the vehicle was available.

Anyone with information on the attempted burglary was asked to contact the PAPD 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984, or submitted using the "TipNow-Palo Alto" app.

The Source: Palo Alto Police Department