Parents of victim in Orinda shooting plan to file lawsuit against Airbnb

The parents of one of the people killed at a Halloween party in Orinda will file a wrongful death lawsuit.

Raymon Hill Jr. was one of five people shot and killed last week at a home that was rented through Airbnb.

"The homeowners, hosts and Airbnb, as well as the city and the police, remain complicit in operating what are essentially unregulated nightclubs...not subject to the licensing requirements, rules and regulations that have been created to keep people safe," the family's attorney said in a statement.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the lawsuit is being filed in Contra Costa County Superior Court and accuses both Airbnb and the homeowners of negligence.

Airbnb's CEO Brian Chesky is promising changes including a 24-hour rapid response phone line with live operators trained to deal woth problems guests encounter and he says the company will take more steps to flag high risk rentals, like the one where the shooting happened last week.

East Bay Congressman Mark De Saulnier, whose district covers Orinda, hosted a town hall meeting in Concord Thursday night. He talked about potential new restrictions against Airbnb.

'We've got to have a discussion about proper vetting, who's liable for these things, and whether they serve a useful purpose besides just being convenient one in awhile," De Saulnier said.

He said short-term rental properties should have to go through the same zoning and permit process as hotels.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have made no arrests. Airbnb has offered to pay for the victim's funerals and counseling for their families.