Parents plan to sue OUSD over violent board meeting

Several parents and protesters are filing claims against the Oakland Unified School District after a violent clash with police.

Parents have been protesting planned closures and mergers of several schools in the district and many rallied at a board meeting on Oct. 23.

The district said a barricade was set up for safety because of similar protests at previous meetings.

Cellphone video showed protesters clashing officers once they breached the barricades.

Protesters plan to sue the district for false arrests and excessive force by school police. The school district and the district police chief said last week that they plan to review the officers' actions and bring in an outside auditor to review their practices.