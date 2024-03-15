Part of I-680 in Pleasanton to be closed for repairs

Part of Interstate 680 will be closed in Pleasanton from Friday night through Monday morning.

The closure affects a nine-mile stretch in the southbound direction from the I-580/680 connector to Koopman Road.

An alternative is to take I- 580 to I-880 or use 84 to get around the closure. City streets will likely be congested too, with four on-ramps closed.

This project was supposed to happen back in January, but rain pushed it back. But it looks like they’ll be clear to get the work done this weekend.

Caltrans says by doing this all on one weekend, crews are saving drivers time overall, since normally this work would require 40 overnight closures.

In the map below provided by Caltrans, there are multiple detours to get through Pleasanton.