Passengers from cruise ship with coronavirus-like symptoms relocating to San Carlos hotel

Passengers who disembarked the contaminated Grand Princess cruise ship and are showing coronavirus-like symptoms are being relocated to a hotel in San Carlos.

California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) said each person transferring to the hotel has been screened by medical professionals and they only have mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization. They cannot stay at Travis Air Force Base, where a significant number of passengers have begun their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

People displaying symptoms must be moved off the base, away from the rest of the passengers.

None of the passengers being sent to the hotel are known to have caught COVID-19. They will be tested and monitored by health officials.

The unnamed hotel in San Carlos can house up to 120 people and currently has no guests.

The passengers under medical observation will not have any interaction with the general public, emergency officials said.