Patrick Lyoya death: Independent autopsy results to be shared after Grand Rapids police shooting

The results of an independent autopsy performed on Patrick Lyoya will be shared Tuesday morning.

Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer April 4.

He was pulled over on Griggs near Nelson just after 8:10 a.m. because the license plate on his car didn't belong to the vehicle, police said.

Police released four different angles of footage from the shooting – video from a body cam, a surveillance camera, a patrol vehicle camera, and a cell phone.

During the encounter with the police officer who has not been named since he hasn't been charged, Lyoya ran around his car and into a yard. The officer chased him, and a struggle ensued.

In the videos, the officer can be heard telling Lyoya to let go of his Taser.

Eventually, the officer got Lyoya on the ground. While on Lyoya's back, the officer shot him in the head.

Grand Rapids officials said they released shooting video to be transparent. The shooting is under investigation by Michigan State Police.

Lyoya's death has led to protests, calls for justice, and questions about how the officer could have handled the situation differently.

Lyoya's family's attorneys, Ben Crump and Ven Johnson, will present autopsy findings from Dr. Werner Spitz during a 10:30 a.m. press conference. This includes Lyoya's cause of death, his physical state before he was killed, and information about his life expectancy.