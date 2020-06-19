Pedestrian struck, killed in Portola neighborhood of San Francisco

article

A man in his 60s died after a vehicle struck him Thursday morning in San Francisco's Portola neighborhood, police said.

Just after 7 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian near the corner of Dwight Street and San Bruno Avenue.

There, they found the victim and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to police.

“The City is dragging its feet in making our streets safe for everyone who walks, and pedestrians pay the price,” said Jodie Medeiros, executive director of Walk San Francisco. “We know which streets are the most dangerous, and the solutions to fix them exist. It’s a matter of priorities. More lives will be lost without action.”

The driver who struck the victim remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Investigators don't believe impairment was a factor in the collision, police said.

The city's medical examiner's office is working to identify the victim.

The case remains ongoing and anyone with additional information is being asked to call the Police Department's 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."

Bay City News contributed to this KTVU report.