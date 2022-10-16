Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident

article

A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago.

Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.

Bigue has undergone surgeries to stabilize and will be transferred to Santa Clara Valley Hospital to start intensive rehabilitation to regain mobility in his hands, legs, and feet.

ALSO: San Francisco hospital needs help identifying patient

"There is hope for Dom to regain his mobility in the long term, and this is where these specialized care services become essential," the post said. "If someone is going to overcome these challenging and unimaginable circumstances, it's Dominic Bigue."

So far, more than $200,000 has been raised to help him with medical care.