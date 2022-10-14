Hospital seeks help identifying patient at SF General

article

A San Francisco hospital is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was admitted this week.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seeking assistance in identifying a man admitted Wednesday. He is estimated to be 60 years old, 5'10" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a single abdominal scar and a "415" tattoo on his right shoulder.

The man was transported to the hospital from Mission and 9th streets shortly before noon Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact the hospital's San Francisco County Sheriff's Department office at (628) 206-8063.

