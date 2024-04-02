Expand / Collapse search

Person found on fire in Oakland

Published  April 2, 2024 6:10pm PDT
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A person was hospitalized on Tuesday afternoon after they were found on fire in Oakland, police said. 

Officers were notified just after 1:45 p.m. of a person on fire at 45th Avenue and Bond Street.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, who was taken to a local hospital where they are listed in critical but stable condition.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and video surveillance.

No further details are being released at this time.

Authorities have not determined if the incident was an act of arson or accidental. 