A person was stuck and killed by a Caltrain in Redwood City on Monday, officials said.

The collision involving southbound train no. 156 was reported around 4 p.m. on the tracks at the Main Street crossing in Redwood City.

None of the four passengers on the train were injured. Caltrain said this is the third fatality of 2020.

All trains were stopped in the area and officials estimated delays of up to one hour.