Petaluma Fire Department extinguishes small blaze

Although the Bay Area has experienced record-setting rains this past winter, fire season is always among us and residents in Petaluma today were reminded of the need for constant vigilance.

The Petaluma Fire Department extinguished a small vegetation fire Thursday afternoon near the Golden Eagle Shopping Center. The blaze started just outside of the shopping center near the Petaluma River basin.

A large plume of smoke could be seen in the small North Bay city of 59,000, but the blaze was contained and nearly extinguished within 30 minutes of the initial call.

The Petaluma Fire Department extinguished a small blaze near the Golden Eagle Shopping Center. | Photo courtesy of the Petaluma Fire Department

"This incident is a reminder that although we have had extensive rains this year, shrubs and grasses can serve as a fuel source when an ignition source is introduced," said Petaluma Battalion Chief Kevin Weaver. "We encourage residents to keep defensible space and combustible vegetation maintained in accordance with local requirements. In addition, we ask our residents to continue to be diligent in reporting fires, especially during the upcoming months and through the summer."