Petaluma police seek suspect who wrote 'Hate Speech' on vehicle

article

Petaluma police are investigating an instance of what is described as "derogatory hate speech" written in dust on a car window more than a week ago, police said.

Police became aware of the incident in June 16, and located the victim, who said the words were drawn on the car window sometime overnight from Thursday, June 11 to Friday, June 12. The hate speech was written in dust on the victim's parked vehicle, police said, which was otherwise undamaged.

Police want to see any video footage of the incident, or of the suspect. The victim's vehicle was processed for any potential evidence. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4373 and reference case number 20-1995.