PG&E power-outage related school closures list

Alameda County:

Oakland Unified School District announced that nine schools will be closed Thursday October 10 during the power shutoffs.

Those schools are: Fruitvale; Grass Valley; Howard; Montclair; Sequoia; Elmhurst United; Rudsdale Continuation; Skyline; and Sojourner Truth. OUSD officials said all other schools will remain open.

-All San Leandro Unified Schools and offices will reopen Thursday Oct. 10 following Wednesday's closure.

-Niles Elementary and Vallejo Mill Elementary are the only Fremont Unified School District schools listed as impacted by possible outages. However there are no plans for school closures at this time.

Mills College will close campus Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday, October 10. Follow updates on Twitter.

Classes at UC Berkeley will resume on Thursday unless there is a power outage.

All Castro Valley Unified School District schools will be open Thursday Oct. 10 following Wednesday's closure.

Sonoma County:

Alexander Valley (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10)

Cloverdale Unified School District (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10)

Horicon School District (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9)

Kashia School District (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9)

Mark West Union School District (closed Wednesday with a projected closure on Thursday, Oct. 10 as well)

Old Adobe Union School District: Only Sonoma Mountain and Old Adobe charter schools closed for Wednesday, Oct. 9

Piner-Olivet Union School District (closed Wednesday)

Rincon Valley School District (closed Wednesday; decisions for Thursday and Friday pending)

Santa Rosa City Schools—only the following schools as of now.

Maria Carrillo High

Rincon Valley Middle

Santa Rosa Middle

Hidden Valley Elementary

Proctor Terrace Elementary

Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School

Lewis Education Center

Sonoma Valley Unified School District (closed Wednesday through Friday)

Sonoma County Office of Education: Skylane campus, El Colegio preschool, and Transition classes will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Waugh School District (closed Wednesday with non-student days on Thursday and Friday, with teachers still running conferences)

West Side Union School District (closed Wednesday)

Windsor Unified School District (closed Wednesday with a projected closure on Thursday, Oct. 10 as well)

Kenilworth Jr. High in Petaluma (all other Petaluma city schools are open)

Sonoma State University has canceled classes and activities through Friday. However, residence halls will remain open as well as dining services for campus residents who have meal plans. More on Twitter.

Santa Rosa Junior College closed through Thursday Oct. 10.

Napa County:

The Napa Valley Unified School District plans to close all schools on Wednesday and Thursday. That includes schools in Napa, Yountville, and American Canyon.

Santa Clara County:

Alum Rock Union Schools: No school on Wednesday Oct. 9 and Thursday Oct. 10.

Contra Costa County:

Contra Costa County Office of Education says the following schools are closed for Thursday Oct. 10. Click here for the latest updates.

Pinole Valley High School (Pinole)

Ellerhorst Elementary School (Pinole)

Madera Elementary School (El Cerrito)

Olinda Elementary School (Richmond)

Kensington Elementary School (unincorporated area)

Solano County:

Buckingham Charter School in Vacaville Unified School District will be closed through Friday. All other Vacaville and Travis Unified School District schools will be open.

Bay City News contributed to this report.