Photos: SUV sought in connection with Oakland fatal hit-and-run

Oakland police are searching for a Toyota RAV4 in connection with a hit-and-run that killed an unhoused woman.

The Oakland Police Department on Wednesday released photos of the white SUV that is tied to its fatal hit-and-run case.

Police suspect that the Toyota RAV4 was the second vehicle that struck 59-year-old Kim May Barranco on the 300 block of San Pablo Avenue on Jan. 9.

The police department is working to identify the driver, who may not have known they struck Barranco.

Police have not revealed information about the first car that allegedly hit Barranco as she tried to cross the street.

Barranco, who did not have a home, was beloved by those who knew her.

"She was unhoused, but she was so good for our community. Everybody loved her, and everybody knew her,," said Anthony Butts, a member of the community organization Oakland Living Learning Center. "Everybody respected her, no matter what was going on in her life."

Serenity House, a nonprofit organization that provides support services to women, has created a GoFundMe to help lay Barranco to rest.