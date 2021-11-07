THE VICTIMS: What we know about the 8 lives lost in the Astroworld tragedy

Loved ones are still reeling from the loss of eight people who died during the Astroworld Festival Friday night.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released the identies of all the victims, who ranged in age from 14-27, on Monday morning. Their cause and manner of death are still pending.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials say they're working diligently to find out how out what went wrong Friday night during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster II.

According to some attendees, the tragedy unfolded when the crowd rushed the stage, where people were squished together to the point, where it was hard to breathe. Although, some also speculate drugs may have also played a factor.

Still, the community is coming together to help loved ones grieve those they have lost from the tragic incident.

During a press conference Saturday, authorities were unable to provide the age range of all patients hospitalized but confirmed one was a child as young as 10 years old.

Below are the names and available photos of the eight victims who lost their lives:

John Hilgert, 14, from Houston

(Photo shared with permission from Memorial High School Coach)

John Hilgert was a ninth grader at Memorial High School in Houston. The school released a statement to parents and students.

He played multiple sports for the school, which held a vigil for him Sunday night.

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, from Houston

Brianna Rodriguez (Photo courtesy of Iris Rodriguez via GoFundMe)

Brianna Rodriguez was a junior at Heights High School in Houston.

Her family remembers her as a 16-year-old girl who loved dancing.

Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 20, from Illinois

Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 20, was a junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he was "pursuing his passion for art and media," his family said in a statement Sunday. He was just a over two weeks short of his 21st birthday.

Jake was deeply committed to his family and was known as "Big Jake" by his younger cousins.

His school released a statement calling Jake a "creative, intelligent young man, with a promising career in journalism and advertising."

Franco Patiño, 21, Illinois

Franco Patino (Courtesy of Sophie Wilson Photography)

Franco Patiño was 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton.

He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and was working in an engineering co-op program.

His father described him as a charismatic, energetic leader who was active in his community and intent on helping people with disabilities.

Patino was attending the concert with Jake Jurinek, his friend and former high school football teammate, according to Patino’s father.

Axel Acosta, 21, from Washington State

Axel Acosta

Axel Acosta was a computer science major at Western Washington University. His father, Edgar Acosta, told KOMO-TV his son was among the victims who died at the festival.

The school in Bellingham, Washington, released a statement Sunday: "By all accounts, Axel was a young man with a vibrant future. We are sending our condolences to his family on this very sad day."

Madison Dubiski, 23, from Cypress

Madison Dubiski lived in Houston where she worked at Rhino Marketing Worldwide.

Madison was originally from Cypress, where she graduated from Cypress Fair High School. She went on to graduate from Ole Miss.

Rodolfo "Rudy" Angel Peña, 23, from Laredo

Rudolfo "Rudy" Perez, 23 (Shared with permission)

Rudy Pena was a student at Laredo College and wanted to be Border Patrol agent, his friend Stacey Sarmiento said. She described him as a people person.

"Rudy was a close friend of mine," she said. "We met in high school. He was an athlete… He brought happiness anywhere he went. He was easy to get along with. It was like positive vibes from him at all times."

"We all came to have a good time … it was just horrible in there," she added.

Danish Baig, 27, from Euless

Danish Baig used himself as a human shield to protect his fiancee during the Astroworld Fest, according to his brother who was at the festival with them.

MORE: North Texas man dies protecting fiancé from crowd at Astroworld Festival, family says

Danish and his fiancee were scheduled to be married next month.

His fiancee, who was rushed to a Houston hospital on Friday, is back in North Texas where she's recovering from injuries to the head.

Danish was laid to rest on Sunday in Colleyville, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.